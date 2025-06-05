New Ravens Backup QB Receives High Praise From Play-Caller
With franchise quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson not present for the Tuesday Organized Team Activities practice open to the media, the Baltimore Ravens turned to veteran reserve Cooper Rush to take the bulk of reps with the first team offense.
The ninth-year veteran was brought in somewhat of a surprising move this offseason to upgrade the Ravens' No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind their two-time league MVP. He signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million which marked the most significant investment they've made for a backup signal caller since they re-signed former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III to a two-year deal worth $4 million in the 2019 offseason.
Rush spent the bulk of his first eight years in the league with the Dallas Cowboys and over the last four seasons has established himself as one of the best and most reliable No. 2 quarterbacks in the league. A former undrafted free agent in 2017, Rush has a winning record as a spot starter of 9-5 that included going 4-of-4 last season and has compiled 3,463 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 38 career games.
As a backup, reps are often few and far between so Rush's ability to make the most of his chances to prove himself has impressed Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
"He's a pro, that's why he's made it in the NFL as long as he has," Monken said Tuesday. "That's why his record as a starter is what it is. It's not like you're going to get a lot of reps. So when he’s had his opportunities, he's done an outstanding job, not a good job, but an outstanding job of winning football games."
As was the case when the Ravens opted to have long-time journeyman Josh Johnson serve as Jackson's primary backup in 2025, Rush is another traditional pocket passing quarterback who doesn't possess a dual-threat skillset but is a high-level processor and accurate passer.
"He knows where to go with the ball [and] he knows his skillset," Monken said. "It's one thing to have a skillset, it's another to understand that. He's not Lamar, so he's got to know where to go with the ball, be on time, using his arm talent, anticipation with throws and being able to get the ball out and get it to checkdowns."
Thankfully, the Ravens haven't needed the services of their backup quarterback in live action of a meaningful game over the past two seasons but that wasn't the case from 2021-2022. Jackson missed 11 games during that span due to injury including the final stretch of games in both seasons as well as the 2022 wildcard round of the playoffs. Having Rush ensures that if the Ravens' star signal-caller has to miss any amount of time, the offense will still be in capable hands until he is able to return.
