Ravens Claim Former Texans WR
The Houston Texans made the biggest waiver wire pickup of Monday, claiming former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson after a messy saga.
As it turns out, there's also a wideout going the other way.
According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, the Ravens have claimed former Texans receiver Steven Sims off waivers. Houston waived Sims over the weekend.
Sims, 27, has played just 10 offensive snaps and does not have a catch this season. He has seen some action as a return man this season, and considering that Desmond King, who also joined the Ravens after being released by the Texans, had two fumbles in Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably why they brought Sims in.
Baltimore fans will likely best remember Sims from last year's Divisional Round playoff game, as he scored the Texans' only touchdown of the game on a 67-yard punt return.
A former undrafted free agent from Kansas, Sims previously played for the Washington Commanders as well as the Steelers. In 51 career games, he has 78 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns, with most of that production coming in his rookie season with Washington.
The Ravens and Texans kick off from NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.
