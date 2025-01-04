Ravens vs. Browns: Three Things to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens have the honor of kicking off Week 18 for the second year in a row, but unlike last year, they have quite a lot to play for this time.
With a win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon, the Ravens would clinch the AFC North and the conference's No. 3 seed. With a loss, they're at risk of losing the division title and falling down to the No. 5 seed. Most see this as an easy win against a subpar and injured Browns team, but the Ravens should not assume they have the game won.
That said, here are three storylines Ravens fans should keep an eye on throughout this game.
How Will Ravens Keep Myles Garrett in Check?
The Browns don't have much at this point, but they do still have one of the best pass-rushers in the game in Garrett. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is tied for the league-lead in sacks with 14, and if Cleveland is going to pull off a stunning upset, it will need Garrett to be his best self.
Baltimore did a good job against Garrett in the first game as he only had one quarterback hit, but it did allow three sacks to other players. Keeping Lamar Jackson upright will be paramount, especially with the playoffs right around the corner. Despite battling an injury, Garrett will make that task difficult for Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten and the other big boys up front.
Can Ravens Start Fast Again?
The Ravens have won their past three games by a combined score of 100-33, due in large part to getting the jump on their opponents. They led 21-7 at halftime against the New York Giants, 17-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 17-2 against the Houston Texans. With the exception of the Steelers game, they essentially cruised throughout the second half of those games.
Facing a battered and bruised Browns team, the Ravens should do their best to put the game out of reach as soon as possible. Not just for the win and the AFC North title, but to potentially give their star players a chance to rest late in the game. Unless they want to make some history, that is.
Will Ravens Stars Make History?
Two of the Ravens' biggest stars - quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry - are on the verge of setting even more NFL records. Jackson can break the single-season passer rating record (122.5 by Aaron Rodgers in 2011) if he has a passer rating of 134.4 or higher in this game. Henry, on the other hand is 217 yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in two separate seasons.
It will take a monster performance from both, Henry in particular, but those records are within reach. Of course, winning the game is priority No. 1, but it will be exciting to see if they can make history.
