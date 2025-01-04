Ravens vs. Browns: Three Players to Watch
The end of the NFL regular season is upon us, and with it, one of the most seemingly lopsided games in recent history.
On Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens will look to clinch the AFC North with a win over the lowly Cleveland Browns, who are tied for the league's worst record at 3-13. Granted, the Browns won the first matchup of the season back in Week 8, but with their injuries and the Ravens heating up at the right time, a repeat performance seems unlikely.
That said, the Ravens still must go out there and do their jobs regardless of the opponent. So, here's three players Ravens fans should keep an eye on throughout the game.
RB Derrick Henry
The birthday boy has history in his sights heading into this game. It would take a monster performance, but Henry is 217 yards away from becoming the first player to ever rush for 2,000 yards in two separate seasons. He's also one rushing touchdown away from picking up another $500,000 for hitting 15 on the season, so that's a nice bit of motivation.
In the first game against the Browns, Henry had a season-low 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens oddly went away from the run game. Facing a battered and bruised Cleveland defense this time, Baltimore would be wise to lean on its superstar back.
OLB Odafe Oweh
Oweh has broken out in a big way this season, recording nine sacks and shattering his previous career-high of five. The 2021 first-round pick has a chance to join the 10-sack club for the first time in not just his NFL career, but in his own words, "since I started playing in high school."
The Browns have allowed 64 sacks on the season, second-most in the league behind only the Chicago Bears. With Cleveland battling injuries on the offensive line and starting its fourth quarterback of the season in Bailey Zappe, Oweh and co. could feast on Saturday.
S Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has been simply excellent throughout his time as a Raven, but this season's game in Cleveland featured arguably the most agonizing moment of his NFL career. With just over a minute to go, Hamilton had the game-sealing interception in his grasp, only for the ball to fall right through his hands. On the very next play, Jameis Winston found Cedric Tillman for the Browns' go-ahead touchdown.
The All-Pro safety was far from the only defender to have a rough game against Cleveland, so they should play with chips on their shoulders in this matchup.
