Ravens Announce Roster Moves Before Browns Game
The Baltimore Ravens are getting healthier at the right time with the playoffs beginning next week.
Baltimore announced that it has activated tight end Charlie Kolar to the 53-man roster ahead of its Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Kolar had spent the last four games on the Injured Reserve due to a broken forearm that he suffered on Nov. 25 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier in the week, the Ravens opened Kolar's practice window.
Kolar, who had been an important piece in the running game, has nine catches for 131 yards and one touchdown this season. The best performance of his career came on Oct. 6 when he had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in a 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Before suffering a broken forearm, Kolar had played 30 percent of the Ravens' snaps on offense and 81 percent of the snaps on special teams.
Baltimore also announced other roster moves ahead of its matchup against the Browns. The Ravens are elevating defensive end Chris Wormley and receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and they've also placed cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on IR for the second time this season due to a hamstring injury.
Armour-Davis has only appeared in seven games this season due to hamstring injuries and last played on Dec.1 in Baltimore's 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens will also be without running back Justice Hill due to a concussion and illness.
Baltimore (11-5) rounds out its regular season slate on Saturday when it faces the Cleveland Browns (3-13) at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. With a win, the Ravens would clinch the AFC North and be the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!