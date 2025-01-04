Ravens Unsung Hero is Team's Biggest X-Factor
Perhaps the Baltimore Ravens didn't really need another wide receiver after all?
While Zay Flowers has gotten most of the attention thanks to a Pro Bowl campaign this season, another Ravens pass-catcher has flown under the radar and has emerged as the club's biggest X-factor heading into the playoffs.
Rashod Bateman.
Previously viewed as a first-round bust, Bateman has enjoyed a very impressive 2024 campaign, having caught 40 passes for 680 yards and eight touchdowns going into Baltimore's season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Bateman is not just only serving as a reliable option for Lamar Jackson, but he is making big plays.
The 25-year-old is averaging a robust 17 yards per catch this year, which ranks third in the NFL behind Alec Pierce and Jameson Williams.
Sure, Bateman has only logged five grabs over his last three games, but he has reached the end zone thrice during that span, demonstrating his gamebreaking ability.
Contrast that to last season, when the University of Minnesota product totaled 32 receptions for 367 yards and one score, posting a measly 11.5 yards per catch.
It has been night and day for Bateman, and while he still isn't exactly an elite No. 2 receiver, he has at least done enough to mitigate the Ravens' need for one.
Remember: Baltimore landed Diontae Johnson at the trade deadline to much fanfare, only to watch Johnson catch one pass before being released.
But all along, Bateman has been quietly comprising a dependable option for Jackson and has played a major role in the superstar quarterback enjoying the best season of his career.
Bateman is not a household name. Heck, he is probably the fourth-most talented receiving weapon on the team behind Flowers and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
But there is no question that Bateman has played a massive role in the Ravens' offense hitting another gear this season, and if Baltimore is finally going to get over the hump in the playoffs, it will need Bateman to deliver.
Last year, Bateman managed just four catches for 41 yards in two postseason contests. Something tells me he will be much more prepared this time around.
