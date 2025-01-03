Ravens Guard Earns Surprising Pro Bowl Nod
Justified or not, Baltimore Ravens right guard Daniel Faalele has faced more criticism than perhaps any other player on the roster this season.
Faalele, a 2022 fourth-round pick, took over for Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler, beating out Ben Cleveland and even moving over from tackle in the process. It's been far from perfect, as he has allowed 30 pressures on the season, but he's also allowed just one sack.
While fans may be mixed on Faaelele's play, it seems like the Ravens and those around the league were impressed as he earned a spot as a Pro Bowl alternate on Thursday morning. Later in the day, head coach John Harbaugh couldn't help but express how proud he was of the third-year lineman.
"I feel great for [Faalele]," Harbaugh told reporters. "He had to take a lot of criticism from some, some standing around this very circle right here. 'When are you going to replace Daniel Faalale?', and we didn't bite. It paid off. His best football ... This is just the beginning for Daniel, and I expect him to go play his best game on Saturday night, but I think it's also a confidence boost for him that people ... He doesn't just have to read what people think he's not; he gets the chance to realize that players and coaches around the league – what they think he is – proven by when they vote for you to be in the Pro Bowl.
"So, heck yes for Daniel. It's a great thing, and I'm really happy for him and excited for him, but I'm more excited for the player he's going to become."
Faalele received the news from general manager Eric DeCosta, and was "completely shocked." Like Harbaugh said, though, it's a big confidence boost for the young guard.
"It means a lot," Faalele said. "It just gives me more confidence in myself, just knowing that I belong. It's a good achievement. Next year, I want to be in the Pro Bowl, though."
As for the outside criticism, Faalele has handled it in perhaps the best way possible, by not paying it much mind and instead looking inward.
"For me, I just don't listen to any outside noise. All I care about is my coaches and my teammates and what they think of me and where I can get better to help them and us win games."
