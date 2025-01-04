Ravens Are Unanimous Pick Over Browns - Again
The NFL feels more polarized than ever this season, with many very good teams and many very bad teams without many in the middle. No game illustrates that more than Saturday's matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, the final game of the regular season.
On one hand, the Ravens are heating up at the right time and can clinch their second-straight AFC North title with a win. On the other, the Browns are tied for the worst record in the league at 3-13 and incredibly banged-up, even starting their fourth quarterback of the season in Bailey Zappe.
With that context, it's no surprise that Baltimore is the overwhelming favorite in this game. All 58 of the pundits that the Ravens' site sampled predicted a Baltimore victory, and all by multiple scores.
“John Harbaugh's Ravens have not been content to simply win games since their Week 14 bye," wrote NFL.com's Dan Parr, who predicted a 33-10 Ravens win. "They have not settled for anything less than a shellacking, winning their last three games by an average margin of 22.3 points. Two of those blowouts came against teams that will represent the AFC in the playoffs, so forgive me if I don't anticipate Lamar Jackson and Co. having much of a problem dismissing the Browns – who are tied for the league's worst record – especially when Baltimore has the added incentive of being a win away from locking in the No. 3 seed and at least one home playoff game.”
The Ravens were also near-unanimous picks last time they faced the Browns, only to fall flat in a 29-24 loss on the road. They're even bigger favorites this time around, though with their motivation and the Browns' injuries, a repeat of last time seems farfetched in the eyes of many,
“There's a reason that Baltimore is favored by 17.5 points in this game: The Ravens will clinch the AFC North with a win and the Browns have nothing to play for," wrote CBS Sports' John Breech, who predicted a 41-10 Ravens win. "This is the easiest pick of Week 18 and possibly the easiest pick of the year.”
Guaranteed victories are non-existent in the NFL, but based on the predictions, this seems like the closest thing to one.
