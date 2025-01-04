Ravens Legend Shuts Down Retirement Talk
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco doesn't plan on calling it quits anytime in the near future.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Flacco plans to keep playing during the 2025 season after wrapping up his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. He stepped in for the injured Anthony Richardson and made five starts in seven appearances.
"Per a source with knowledge of Flacco’s thinking, he fully intends to play in 2025," Florio wrote.
Flacco experienced a surprising career revival last season with the Cleveland Browns, leading them to the playoffs after going 4-1 in the final month of the campaign.
Of course, Flacco will always be remembered for leading the Ravens to their second-ever Super Bowl win in the 2012 season when Baltimore beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was named the game's MVP after finishing 22 of 33 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
After playing one season with the Denver Broncos, Flacco signed one-year deals with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before the Jets traded him back to Philly. The Browns then signed him to the practice squad last year, which marked the first step in his comeback to NFL relevancy. During his only season with Cleveland, Flacco threw 13 touchdowns in five regular-season appearances and started the Browns' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.
Earlier this season, Flacco talked about the experience of seeing Lamar Jackson take over the reins in 2018 after taking the job from Richardson temporarily this year.
“I’ve been in that spot once," Flacco said. "It was my last year in Baltimore. I hurt my hip and, man, I did not wanna let Lamar get out there. That’s for sure. That was my team, and that was very hard."
