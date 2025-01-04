Ravens Lose WR For Third-Straight Game
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor is inactive for Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, marking the third-consecutive game that he's missed.
Agholor, the Ravens' No. 3 wideout, missed the past two games due to a concussion he suffered against the New York Giants on Dec. 15. Curiously, though, he was a full participant in practice this entire week and did not have an injury designation on the final injury report. Perhaps his condition worsened over the past couple of days, or perhaps it's simply a decision by the coaching staff to not play him.
The 31-year-old receiver has 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games this season. He is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, though he does have void years on his contract until 2028.
Running back Justice Hill will miss his second-straight game with a concussion/illness, though he was already ruled out ahead of time. The Ravens say Hill has recovered from the concussion he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 21, but with illness sidelining him throughout the week, he was not able to get on the field and clear concussion protocol.
Safety Marcus Williams, linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac have been inactive for several weeks in a row now. Joining them are wide receiver Anthony Miller and defensive end Chris Wormley, whom the Ravens elevated from the practice squad for this game. It's possible the Ravens wanted to reward the two veterans financially without having them actually play.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is just over an hour away at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!