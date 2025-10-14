Ravens' Coaching Seat Among League's Hottest
The Baltimore Ravens’ 1-5 slide to open the season has sent this version of the team spiraling towards self-reflection faster than ever before, a product of factors both within and outside of their control combining to create one of the NFL’s most unfortunate present situations.
Several chances can already be anticipated, with Lamar Jackson expected to re-take his place in the lineup at quarterback upon the Ravens' return to action. A hamstring injury kept him from a pair of starts, and the offense's floundering in his absence left the squad with no one else to rely upon. He, along with the other various players lining the IR, can be expected to try salvaging whatever's left of the season in two weeks.
But what to make of the potential changes that go beyond the lineups? Head coach John Harbaugh has repeatedly stressed the need for change after every gradually-worsening loss, and though he's defended the Ravens' in-house management, his job has seen safer days.
His coaching seat hasn't gotten any cooler amidst the Ravens' sudden tailspin, with all of their worst habits coming back to bite them all at once during this losing spell. He's not the likeliest coach to get fired, having overseen quite a bit of winning during his illustrious, near-two decade stint in Baltimore, but Harbaugh's found himself on a few less-than-desirable short lists.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has defended his coaching in the past, but even he can't look past his worsening case at surviving this extended struggling period.
"Any coach who doesn't win a Super Bowl over a 12-year span in the same job is going to inspire some grumbling here and there, and every fan base fires its coach on social media after every loss," he wrote. "But Sunday was really the point where frustrations about Harbaugh came to the surface in Baltimore. After a Zay Flowers fumble and a quick touchdown drive by the Rams put the visitors up 17-3 in the third quarter, a notable portion of the crowd launched into a chant that hasn't been heard very often over the past two decades: 'Fire Harbaugh.'"
The offense has plenty of room to return to form with Jackson back under center, as he's the only quarterback capable of fully diverting attention away from star running back Derrick Henry and threatening the defense in a multidimensional way, but the defense requires much more than one simple insertion.
"We could see minor changes," Barnwell guessed. "The Ravens swapped Odafe Oweh for Alohi Gilman last week, a reflection on the reality that they just needed responsible adults in the secondary. Gilman played 82% of the snaps in his Ravens debut, which meant much less T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin. Roquan Smith will be back after the bye and take over for Trenton Simpson. I wouldn't be shocked if the Ravens looked to add a veteran or two off the waiver wire or on the bottom of another team's roster to upgrade their thin defensive line."
Harbaugh may get some more grace if the Ravens return from the bye stronger, taking advantage of the weaker portion of their schedule and asserting themselves as a wild card team. But should he squander that advantage, these talks will unquestionably escalate.
