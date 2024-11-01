Ravens Confirm Lamar Jackson’s Status vs. Broncos
After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, there was some mild concern regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Good news: those concerns have been averted. Not only did Jackson return to practice on Friday, but the Ravens confirmed he'll play on Sunday.
"He'll be ready," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm not worried about it. He studied all week, he was involved in all the preparation stuff, he knows the game plan he knows the opponent. He'll be ready to go."
Following Wednesday's practice, Harbaugh said Jackson was taking a "rest day" despite the injury report listing back and knee injuries. It was only when he missed practice again on Thursday that the concerns seriously ramped up. As such, his return Friday came as a much-needed sigh of relief.
On that note, Harbaugh noted how it's possible the Ravens rest Jackson more going forward, saying "You want players to be at their best on Sunday.”
This season, Jackson is playing possibly the best football of his entire career. He's completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's also rushed for 501 yards and two touchdowns as he contends for his second-straight MVP award and third overall.
Not only will Jackson play on Sunday, but he'll have a new weapon to work with in recent trade acquisition Diontae Johnson. Johnson, who had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Carolina Panthers, is an elite route-runner and should help boost the Ravens' passing game even further.
