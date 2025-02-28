Raven Country

Ravens Could Add Another CB Early in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens may dip into the cornerback waters early on in the NFL Draft for a second-straight year.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana St defensive back Zy Alexander (DB02) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens need to adjust some things on the defensive side of the ball in free agency and the NFL Draft.

With 11 picks on the horizon, the Ravens are expected to be busy during draft weekend, but they hope that they can find some key contributors for the roster, some that can perform as early as the 2025 season at a high level.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Ravens should target LSU cornerback Zy Alexander at some point in the middle of the draft.

"The Ravens could have an immediate need at cornerback if they decide to make Marlon Humphrey a cap casualty. The team is up against the cap with free agency a few weeks away and releasing or trading the veteran would create an urgent need at a position that already lacks depth," Ballentine writes.

"Nate Wiggins showed some promise as a rookie, but the Ravens need to find a quality starter of the future as Humphrey gets older and more expensive. Zy Alexander is a solution worth targeting."

Alexander isn't a prospect that needs to be selected early, which means the Ravens could view him as a steal by choosing him on Day 2.

"Zy Alexander projects as a mid-round pick with the potential to develop into a starting outside cornerback in multiple schemes," Bleacher Report analyst Cory Giddings wrote.

"His size, length, and ability to blanket receivers downfield give him a high ceiling, particularly against larger wideouts."

The Ravens took Wiggins and T.J. Tampa in last year's draft, so following that up this year by adding another strong cornerback prospect in Alexander could put the Ravens in great shape at the position for many years to come.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

