Former Ravens DC Proud of Zach Orr
Zach Orr's time as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator got off to a rocky start, but first impressions don't always tell the full story.
For roughly the first half of the season, Baltimore's defense was historically bad against the pass, allowing around 300 yards per game. The low point came in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went off with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns by himself.
In the second half of the season, though, the defense improved dramatically, even playing like one of the best units in the league. The Ravens played with much more cohesion than they did previously, and it boosted the unit as a whole. Some much-needed personnel changes helped, but it's also a testament to Orr's growth as a coach.
Orr's start led to some concerns among fans, but those who know him never doubted him one bit. Former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, shared how happy he is to see his successor thriving.
"I think the world of Zach," Macdonald told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. I've got a ton of respect for him. He's a heck of a football coach.
"I'm proud of Zach. I thought they played great football this year and they had a chance to win it all in the end. I'm sure he's going to be diving in like we are right now, trying to get better."
Macdonald led one of the NFL's best defenses in 2023, as Baltimore ranked first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. That performance earned him a head-coaching opportunity in Seattle, and he's already helped to significantly improve the Seahawks' defense.
Orr is still very young at just 32 years old, making him one of the youngest coordinators in the league. If he continues to grow like his predecessor, perhaps he could be an NFL head coach one day too.
