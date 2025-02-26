Packers Give Ravens Shot at Star CB
Even with an impressive mid-season runaround, the Baltimore Ravens' secondary is due for a change this offseason, especially at cornerback.
Nate Wiggins looks to be a building block after an impressive rookie season and Marlon Humphrey should be back after posting a career-high six interceptions, but there's not much else at the position. Brandon Stephens is a free agent and will most likely be gone after struggling in coverage throughout the season. Trade-deadline acquisition Tre'Davious White will likely leave in free agency as well.
As they look to replenish their cornerback room, the Ravens will definitely want to add some proven talent at the position, and the perfect option may be available soon.
According to NFL Network's the Green Bay Packers have held trade discussions on two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and would be open to moving him "for the right price." Alexander, 28, could be exactly the player the Ravens are looking for.
It's important to note that Alexander has struggled with injuries as of late, playing just seven games in each of the past two seasons. When on the field, though, he's been one of the league's better corners for some time now. It may be a risk, but it would be well worth it if the Ravens can get the best out of him.
Alexander's cap number is just under $25 million in 2025 and around $27.4 million in 2026, per OvertheCap. That's a lot of money, especially for a cap-strapped team like Baltimore, but the fact that there's no guaranteed money remaining no the contract makes it a bit easier to manage. Of course, they could always renegotiate to bring the cap number down.
The Packers corner is also close with Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the two played together at Louisville. They re-connected when the Ravens and Packers held joint practices in Green Bay this preseason, and Alexander was particularly happy to see his old teammate.
"It’s a testament to our work ethic," Alexander said in August. "We set out in this league to be great. We’re both taking strides to do so. It’s just fun watching him and watching us both grow and mature through this whole process."
Alexander mentioned that he wanted to play Jackson in a Super Bowl one day, but instead of facing each other, perhaps they could play on the same team.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!