Ravens GM Reveals Free Agency Strategy

The Baltimore Ravens have a vision for free agency this offseason.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are a few weeks away from the start of free agency, where they will look to shape their team for the upcoming season.

With a few players already under massive contracts, the Ravens have to be particularly strategic on how to navigate free agency.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about what the team is looking to do in free agency this offseason.

"I mean, you guys know the Ravens. [It has to be] the right player [and] right price," DeCosta said.

"We don't have a lot of cap room. We have [vice president of football administration] Nick Matteo working tirelessly to find some space for us. We call it 'couch cushion coins.' We're trying to find 50 grand here, 75 grand there and a couch cushion. But we're not a team that's going to make a lot of splashes, generally speaking."

"We're probably going to have 11 draft picks this year. My goal would be to hit on a large percentage of those draft picks to find good, young, inexpensive talent to put guys in for the future, because the reality of it is, when you're paying guys like Lamar Jackson and the Marlon Humphreys' and the Nnamdi Madubuikes' and the Roquan Smiths' and guys like that, and the guys – someday – like probably Tyler Linderbaum and guys like Kyle Hamilton, you have to draft well every single year, so that you always have an open window," he continued.

The Ravens have Ronnie Stanley up for free agency, and re-signing him is probably the top priority. However, outside of that, the Ravens will likely keep things relatively tame because the draft could build the latter part of the roster, where the team will be made or broken.

Jeremy Brener
