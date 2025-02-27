Ravens' Justin Tucker, Wife Break Silence on Allegations
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him in his first public comments since the allegations emerged on Jan. 30.
"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," Tucker said in a statement to OutKick. "These claims are simply not true."
Four weeks ago, six local massage therapists came forward with allegations of inapprorpriate sexual behavior against Tucker in an a report by the Baltimore Banner. The number of accusers has since increased to 16, with the alleged incidents all taking place between his rookie season in 2012 and 2016.
Last week, NFL investigators were in Baltimore to interview some of Tucker's accusers. On Tuesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta described the situation as "serious and concerning," both in regards to the nature of the allegations and the number of them.
Tucker and his legal counsel remain determined to clear his name.
"Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years," Tucker said. "I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.
"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."
Tucker's wife, Amanda, also spoke out in defense of her husband. According to OutKick, Amanda initially reccommended some of the spas to Tucker as they "frequently scheduled couples' sessions."
"The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family," Amanda said. "I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully."
Both DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh indicated that they will wait until the league's investigation concludes before making a decision.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!