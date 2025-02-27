Zay Flowers Shares Advice With College Teammate, Potential Ravens Target
In just two NFL seasons, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has emerged as quite the player.
Flowers, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had an outstanding second season in Baltimore as he hauled in 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He also became the first Ravens receiver to ever make the Pro Bowl as a receiver, not just as a return specialist. The season ended on a bit of a sour note as a knee injury kept him out of the playoffs, but it was an outstanding season nonetheless, and the best is yet to come.
In establishing himself as an NFL star, Flowers has also become a source of inspiration to some of his former Boston College Eagles teammates. In fact, Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, a potential first-round pick, named Flowers as one of the players he sought advice from in approaching the NFL Draft.
"I've talked to Zay for sure, and Zion [Johnson], Christian Mahogany, and Elijah Jones," Ezeiruaku told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "They pretty much told me this is a time to lock in. Take these couple months, and it will go by fast, but it's going to be the longest year of your life essentially because you're coming from a season and then into this season and then minicamp, OTAs, things like that. Just enjoy it, though, at the same time."
Boston College has a surprisingly long list of NFL success stories for a program of its status. Even just looking at the past 20 years, there's the likes of Matt Ryan, Luke Kuechly, Justin Simmons and Matt Milano, all of whom were/are among the best at their positions. Now, Flowers is carrying on that legacy as well.
Perhaps Ezeiruaku, who had 16.5 sacks this season to rank second in the country, could join him. The consensus All-American is projected to be an early second-round pick, though there's a chance he could sneak into the first round.
With the Ravens on the prowl for young pass rushers, perhaps they could opt to take Ezeiruaku with the No. 27 overall pick, fulfilling his dream of going on the first night.
"It would be important. Obviously, a dream come true," Ezeiruaku said. "Something that I've been wanting to do since I was seven years old playing this game. At the end of the day, it's on God's timing. I can't really control that. I got to do what I can do, control what I can control."
