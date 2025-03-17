Ravens Warned to Avoid Reaching For Certain Position in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have had a largely uneventful offseason thus far. Their biggest move was a very important one, though, as they retained left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal. But aside from signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal, the Ravens have been quiet when it comes to bug imports from other teams.
With the NFL Draft just over a month away, the Ravens still have holes on both sides of the ball. Specifically, they need to replace Patrick Mekari, who left for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Bradley Locker of PFF says the worst thing the Ravens can do is reach for an interior offensive lineman in the first round.
"Considering that Ravens guards ranked just 26th in PFF overall grade in 2024, Baltimore must add some immediate starters next to recent extension recipient Ronnie Stanley," Locker writes. "While Baltimore could be enticed by someone like Tyler Booker or Grey Zabel in the first round, there should be plenty of viable starters in the later rounds to protect Lamar Jackson and pave lanes for Derrick Henry."
The Ravens did bring back some depth on the interior in the form of Ben Cleveland, but he is just that - depth. He played in just four percent of offensive snaps in 2024. Should they take Locker's advice and wait to take an interior offensive lineman, names like Tate Ratledge and Jared Wilson from Georgia would be ones to monitor. Willie Lampkin from North Carolina on Day Three could also be a name the Ravens call. However they decide to address the position, it's all but guaranteed they will in some way or form.
