Insider Believes Ravens Could End Russell Wilson's Career
As is often the case when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet, there's far more on the line than just the game itself.
The bitter rivals are set for their first postseason matchup in 10 years, as well as their first-ever postseason matchup in Baltimore, on Saturday night, and the stakes are sky-high. For Baltimore, a loss would raise serious questions about their ability to win with their current roster and coaching staff. The same is true for Pittsburgh, but a loss could also mean the end of some careers.
In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's "The PM Team with Poni and Mueller," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio speculated that a loss to Baltimore could spell the end for Russell Wilson's career, not just in Pittsburgh, but in general.
"If they lose this game on Saturday night, you think anyone wants Russell Wilson back next year?"Florio said.
Wilson, 36, took over as the Steelers' starter in Week 7 and played fairly well to start out. In his first seven games wearing black and gold, he threw for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading Pittsburgh to a 6-1 record.
Lately, though, Wilson and the Steelers as a whole have been on a downhill descent. Over Pittsburgh's current four-game losing streak, he's thrown for just 698 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, plus three fumbles.
With his age and uneven play, Wilson could be relegated to a backuprole if he has another poor showing against Baltimore. Even then, he might not accept such a role.
"You're right, because nobody's gonna hand him a starting job, and he's not gonna go the Joe Flacco route where he takes whatever spot he can on a depth chart," Florio said. "He'll walk away."
There have been calls out of Pittsburgh for Justin Fields, who started the first six games of the season, to get an extended look against Baltimore, and it seems like the Steelers are open to using him in some capacity. No matter what, though, this could be a make-or-break game for Wilson.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!