Ravens WR Ready After Zay Flowers News
Next man up, that's the mentality the Baltimore Ravens are preaching this week.
While the Ravens are relatively healthy heading into Saturday's Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are missing one huge piece. Top wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play in this game after suffering a knee injury in last week's regular-season finale, leaving Baltimore without its 1,000-yard wideout.
In a win-or-go-home game, there's nothing else the Ravens can do but try and make up for Flowers' absence however they can. As they look to do so, no one will be more critical than No. 2 receiver Rashod Bateman.
"The situation that we have on our hands doesn't change anything about me and my role and what I [have] to do," Bateman told reporters Thursday. "My job is to go out and make plays no matter who's on the field. It might look a little different as far as where I'm at and different things, but overall, we [have] a football game to play, and I [have] to go play ball."
Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick, has also taken a big step forward this season. The 25-year-old finished the regular season with 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, by far the best season of his young career. He finished second on the team in receiving touchdowns, only trailing Mark Andrews with 11.
Not only is Bateman facing the pressure of stepping up in Flowers' absence, but also the pressure of the playoffs in general. Despite all that pressure, Bateman's plan remains the same as always.
"Just be myself," Bateman said. "Don't go out there and do anything that I haven't done or try to be anything extra. Just be myself and make plays."
This is far from Bateman's first taste of playoff football, but it is his greatest chanceto make an impact, and that's exciting in and of itself.
"I'm definitely excited," Bateman said. "A lot of work has gone into getting us to this point. I definitely hate that Zay is not going out be out there with us, but I trust that our guys will get the job done, and that's what I'm looking forward to doing."
