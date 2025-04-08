Ravens Could Find Michael Pierce Replacement Early
The Baltimore Ravens have a couple of different positions to address ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but none may be more important than the defensive line.
The defensive line doesn't always get the most amount of love, but it is one of the most important positions on the field. Baltimore has Nnamdi Madubuike at defensive tackle, and he has emerged into one of the best players in the league at his position. But with Michael Pierce's retirement, they need more help.
Baltimore Banner reporter Paul Mancano spoke about how important it is for the Ravens to add some defensive line help for Madubuike during the draft.
"How many teams have prioritized guys who can rush up the middle? Milton Williams was probably the highest-paid free agent this offseason because he's an interior defensive lineman who can get to the quarterback," Mancano said h/t BaltimoreRavens.com contributor Kyle Phoenix.
"I think there are going to be a lot of guys both the edge and the interior defensive line category that will be on the board for the Ravens at the No. 27 overall pick."
The Ravens have often filled the position with veterans, but there is a need for youth at the position to grow and develop. Outside of Madubuike, the team only has Travis Jones, Adedayo Odeleye, C.J. Okoye, C.J. Ravenell and Broderick Washington.
From the sheer volume alone, the Ravens need to add some prospects for the defensive line. On top of that, the team needs talent for a potential starting spot on the line to cover for Jones, who will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
The Ravens will likely use at least one of their 11 picks during the draft sometime between April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!