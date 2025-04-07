Ravens Meeting With Local Prospect to Protect Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are lining up their visits with some of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are meeting with William & Mary offensive tackle prospect Charles Grant, who is projected to be a mid-round pick in this year's draft.
Grant has already met with the Houston Texans and has a meeting scheduled with the Tennessee Titans before he is set to interview with the Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.
Though Grant is not considered to be one of the top prospects in the draft, Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn thinks he can be a solid player in the NFL.
"Grant is an efficient zone run blocker with the burst, quickness, and timing to cut off the backside, secure and climb on combinations, and erase second-level targets. He does a very good job of maintaining control of defenders once latched due to excellent effort and strain, combined with a physical demeanor to consistently take the fight to the opponent. His lack of sand and mass will likely limit his scheme versatility as competition significantly ramps up at the next level," Thorn writes.
"In pass protection, Grant is a loose, twitchy mover with the range to and redirect skills to mirror and protect his edges with a good understanding of how to play long, keep rushers at his fingertips, and keep his head out of the block. Grant shows strong hands to clench with very good lower-half mobility to get into his anchor. He will drift and get manipulated out of position by stutters and hesitations due to still raw, jerky footwork."
Grant could learn behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten and eventually emerge into a swing tackle someday for the Ravens.
