Ravens Could Have Surprising Cut Candidate
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of yet another disappointing season that ended in an unceremonious playoff exit, and now, they are preparing to enter a challenging offseason in which they will have very limited cap space to utilize.
As a result, the Ravens may have to make some very difficult roster decisions, and Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network actually feels they could part ways with one of their premier defenders: edge rusher Kyle Van Noy.
"There are really only two options that stand out as potentially saving more than $2 million while making sense," Rolfe wrote. "The biggest cap saving among those is Kyle Van Noy, who has a cap number of $6.1 million in 2025 and just $1.6 million in dead money if they were to move on."
While Rolfe thinks it would make sense financially, he understandably isn't so sure that Baltimore would cut ties with such an integral part of its defense.
"However, Van Noy finished the season with 12.5 sacks, leading the team despite only playing 55.7% of the defensive snaps," he added. "With 2025 being the final year of Van Noy’s deal, it would not be a major surprise to see the Ravens extend him, spreading some of that cap hit into 2026 and beyond rather than cutting him."
Here's the thing, though: Van Noy turns 34 years old in March, so providing him with a contract extension would obviously be risky at this stage of his career.
Yes, the BYU product was brilliant in 2024, but a dropoff in production could be coming.
The Ravens signed Van Noy in 2023. He immediately set a career high with nine sacks during his first season in Baltimore and then proceeded to one-up himself this past year.
More than likely, Van Noy will spend 2025 with the Ravens. What happens beyond that, however, is anyone's guess.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!