Five Former Ravens Have Shot at Super Bowl
Unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens won't be playing on Championship Sunday like they did last year.
They came close, but close wasn't close enough in last week's 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, arguably the best team of the Lamar Jackson era will watch the conference championships from afar, a devastatingly disappointing outcome.
While the current Ravens won't suit up on Sunday, a few former players will, five of them to be exact.
Four of those five now play for the Washington Commanders, who face the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET. However, most of those players don't really play much now.
Long snapper Tyler Ott (played for Baltimore in 2023), defensive end Carl Davis (2015-17), cornerback Kevon Seymour (2021-23) and wide receiver Chris Moore (2016-20) are the four players in question, but the latter three are all on Washington's practice squad. Granted, Davis and Seymour were elevated for this game, but don't expect any of the four to play a huge role in Sunday's game, unless anyone reading is a big long-snapping fan.
The fifth former Raven, on the other hand, should play a major role in the AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET. That would be none other than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who played with the Ravens from 2019-21 and now looks to help the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl when they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Brown spent most of the season on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the first game of the preseason, but made his return recently and had nine receptions for 91 yards in his two regular-season games. He was held without a reception in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, but should see more action this time around.
A 2019 first-round pick by Baltimore, Brown had a solid start to his career in Charm City. Over that three-year stretch, the former Oklahoma star had 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. His final season in Baltimore was his best with 91 receptions for 1,008 and six touchdowns, becoming the team's first 1,000-yard wideout since Mike Wallace in 2016. In fact, he was the Ravens' last 1,000-yard wideout until Zay Flowers finally surpassed that mark this season.
If there's any former Raven to keep an eye on during Championship Saturday, it's definitely Brown. Rooting for him would be a choice considering he now plays for probably the most-hated team in the league today, but more power to anyone who wants to.
