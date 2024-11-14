Ravens Could Make Legacy Move With Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens currently have their focus on the second half of the regular season and beyond, but behind the scenes, it's a safe bet that general manager Eric DeCosta and crew are working on their plan for the coming offseason.
Just like every team, the Ravens have some big contract decisions to make this offseason, with the biggest of all concerning left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has bounced back in a big way this season, not allowing a single sack through 10 games.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, Stanley is in the final year of his contract, and the team isn't exactly swimming in salary cap space. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, Stanley could be one of the top free agents on the market next spring.
"Stanley returned to prime form in 2024, making him tougher to keep in the fold after the Ravens forced him to take a pay cut in the offseason," Fowler wrote. "Baltimore often lets its free agents walk, opting to backfill with draft prospects, but it could see Stanley as a legacy play after nine seasons with the franchise. And after years of health issues, Stanley is staying on the field and thriving right now."
Quality offensive tackles are very hard to come by in the NFL, and Stanley has been one throughout most of his time in Baltimore. Even now at 30 years old, he's still proving he can play at a high level.
Stanley is making $7.5 million this season, but carries a cap hit of just over $17 million due to incentives. With the way he's playing, it's not hard to imagine him earning a raise on his next contract.
"At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Stanley can use his long frame to build a wall on the edge, which forces pass rushers to expand," Bowen writes. He has allowed only one sack this season, and his 93.2% pass block win rate ranks sixth among tackles. Stanley's movement skills are declining in his ninth pro season, but with his size and length, he still brings value at a premium position."
For now, though, Stanley is a key piece of a high-flying Ravens offense, and has his sights set on bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore.
