Ravens WR Diontae Johnson 'Can't Wait' for Reunion vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens receiver Diontae Johnson is set to face off against his former team for the first time in Week 11.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host Johnson and the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in what will mark the first of two reunion games for Pittsburgh's former third-round draft pick. After five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson signed with the Carolina Panthers this past offseason before being traded to Baltimore a week before the deadline.
He recently talked about facing off against his former team and admitted he's looking forward to being back in Pittsburgh.
"I had a great career there. I loved it," Johnson said, per the team website. "Great city, people great there. I know what they're about. I can't wait to get to Sunday to just be back in that stadium. ... I'm ready to get back there just to see the good people that I made relationships with and stuff like that. But other than that, it's a big moment for me."
"They're working me in there slowly, but, you know, I just go out there, whenever they call my number, going to do my thing," Johnson said. "So I can't go in there just expecting a lot. I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself. However the game goes, I'm all for it."
The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo. In 77 career regular-season games and 67 starts with Pittsburgh, Johnson posted 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 19 carries for 134 yards.
However, he's yet to find similar success with the Ravens so far. In his first two games with the team, he's played just 23 total snaps while tallying one catch for six yards on two targets.
It would be quite fitting if Johnson is able to have his breakout game as a Raven against his former team when the two AFC North rivals kick off from Pittsburgh in Week 11 at 1 p.m. ET.
