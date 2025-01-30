Ravens Predicted to Land Defender With Major Upside
On paper, one probably wouldn't assume that edge rusher would be a priority for the Baltimore Ravens, who had the second-most sacks in the league this season with 54.
When looking a little closer, though, it makes a bit more sense.
Yes the Ravens had a lot of sacks this season, but they mostly came from two players: edge rushers Kyle Van Noy (12.5) and Odafe Oweh (10). Other players had decent seasons as well, but it certainly couldn't hurt to add another capable edge rusher.
The NFL Draft seems like the best place to do so, as despite not picking until No. 27 overall, the Ravens could still land a talented player at an affordable price. On that note, The 33rd Team's latest mock draft has them landing Tennessee star edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 27 overall.
"Baltimore, in this scenario, does what they always do," The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs wrote. "The Ravens let the board fall to them and reap the rewards with an explosive pass-rush talent in James Pearce. This is an ideal landing spot for a talent like Pearce, who has undeniable talent as a speed rusher but would benefit from rounding out his resume has a pass rusher. Baltimore has a strong track record of developing talent on the edge and has veterans in place that would prevent him from playing situationally before he's ready."
Coming in at 6-5 and 243 pounds, Pearce is an impressive prospect to say the least. He's been a monster throughout his time at Tennessee, racking up 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over three seasons. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in each of the past two years.
Pearce does have some weaknesses to his game, namely being a pretty lean player at a position that requires strength, but his potential is sky-high.
"The James Pearce Jr. profile is one we’ve seen before — long, explosive, and dominant cornering ability to get to the quarterback," The 33rd Team wrote in its scouting report. "Pearce isn’t a perfect prospect, and I’m not sure he’s a scheme-transcendent talent, although he could be if he can sustain his explosiveness and bend while adding some significant mass to his frame.
"However, these traits don’t just get drafted early, and they usually transition quite well in obvious passing situations. He can flash like lightning, flow like water, and is one of the most persistent and productive pass rushers in the entire country. Put him on the field on third and mediums and longer, and he should find himself in an impactful role while he rounds out the warts in his game."
