Ravens Looking Into Adding Safety
To say the Baltimore Ravens' safety group went through a journey this season would be putting it lightly.
Kyle Hamilton started all 17 games and continued to play outstanding football, but the other safety spot was much more of a struggle to fill. Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson both struggled throughout the season, with the former being benched and the latter being released outright in the second half of the year. It was only once former undrafted free agent Ar'Darius Washington took over that Baltimore began to enjoy some stability, but the depth was certainly lacking.
As such, it's no surprise the team is looking to add another safety in the offseason.
"It gives us that multiplicity on defense and the ability to do a lot of different things," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters last week. "Kyle becomes that sort of [Swiss Army] knife again, but listen, we're blessed to have Kyle and Ar'Darius back there. We've got good, young corners [alongside] Marlon [Humphrey].
"I think we'll see, hopefully, I mean I would anticipate our secondary is going to play like they did over the last eight, nine [or] 10 games of the season next year, and that's a comforting thing. I am actually, ironically, looking at a safety [on tape] upstairs in the Draft."
Hamilton's greatest strength is his versatility, which he was able to show last season as the Ravens used three safeties often. This season, though, he and Washington were the only two playable safeties on the roster, so he was often restricted to playing deep. He still played very well, but the Ravens would definitely like to free him up to play more elsewhere.
Baltimore has two other safeties on the roster in rookies Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade, who impressed enough in the preseason to make the final roster. However, both played almost entirely on special teams this season, so throwing them into the fire may not be the best idea.
It would also benefit the Ravens to add another player who could regularly force takeaways. They only had 17 takeaways this season, and didn't force a single one in the postseason. As such, a ball-hawk may be where they decide to look for their new safety, be ith through free agency or the draft.
