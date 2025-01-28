Raven Country

Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Declines Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson won't be representing the Baltimore Ravens at the Pro Bowl.

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (8) throws the ball in the second quarter against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was expected to partake in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend in Orlando, but some plans have changed.

According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, Jackson is bowing out of the Pro Bowl. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jackson, 28, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in the last six years for the Ravens after a dominant season where he threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also ran for 915 yards and four scores on the ground, leading all quarterbacks in rushing.

While Jackson had the chance to wind the season down in his home state of Florida, it appears he is going to take his time to do something different for himself.

Jackson will likely be awarded with his second consecutive Most Valuable Player honors after his efforts with the Ravens this season, and for that, he has deserved a little bit of rest.

While Jackson won't be at the Pro Bowl Games this year, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton will represent the Ravens in central Florida this week.

The Pro Bowl Skills Show airs at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN. The Flag Football game airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN and ABC.

