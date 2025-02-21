Ravens Could Reunite With Key Player in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens may need to find another offensive tackle this offseason, as Ronnie Stanley is slated to hit the open market and may prove to be too expensive for the Ravens to retain.
Stanley would be a significant loss given that he just made the Pro Bowl, but given his lack of durability, it may be the best thing if Baltimore simply allowed him to walk.
The problem is that the Ravens would then need to find a replacement, and Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network feels they should turn to a familiar face: Morgan Moses.
Moses spent two years in Baltimore between 2022 and 2023 before signing with the New York Jets last offseason, but the veteran is hitting free agency again and could serve as an affordable addition.
"The Ravens know what they are getting in Moses: solid offensive line play," Rolfe wrote. "Putting him at left tackle is unlikely, so it would mean Rosengarten moves, and they look to draft an offensive tackle who could develop for a year and start at either spot in 2026. The alternative option is signing a longer-term option in Alaric Jackson, who is already comfortable at left tackle, but that is also probably a more costly option."
There really aren't many outstanding options at tackle next month, so the Ravens may simply be better served going with the guy who knows the system in Moses. That is, of course, if they opt not to bring back Stanley.
Moses, who played his collegiate football at the University of Virginia, was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The 34-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career in Washington before joining the Jets for his first stint in the Big Apple. He then landed with the Ravens and started 31 games over the course of two campaigns.
