Ravens Could Make Risky Move for Injured Dolphins Star
The Baltimore Ravens have a couple of terrific edge rushers in Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, but they could certainly stand to add more depth at that spot.
That's especially because Van Noy turns 34 years old in March, so even though he just racked up 12.5 sacks, you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank.
The Ravens won't have a ton of cap room to make any major signings on the free-agent market, meaning that Baltimore will either have to pursue shrewd trades or try and strike lightning in a bottle.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified a potential target for the Ravens, citing injured Miami Dolphins star Bradley Chubb as a possibility in the event that he gets cut.
"Kyle Van Noy and Roquan Smith are still two of the best in the game but that will only work if they continue to add reliable veterans," Palacios wrote of the Ravens. "Chubb might not have much playoff experience but he has an upside and could be a significant upgrade over [David] Ojabo. He doesn’t need to be a full-time starter but comes in certain situations to blow up coverage."
Chubb missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL and could represent a potential cut candidate for the Dolphins this offseason, as they would stand to save $20.2 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 release.
If Miami does part ways with him, he would surely attract considerable interest, as he racked up 73 tackles, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2023.
The 28-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and is unquestionably one of the better edge rushers in the league when healthy, so if he does become available, the Ravens should absolutely take a look.
