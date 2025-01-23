Ravens' Mark Andrews Breaks Silence on Playoff Drop
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has made his first public comments since his season-ending drop on a two-point conversion in 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.
Andrews, who also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, didn't meet with the media following the loss, but released a lengthy statement on Instagram Thursday, saying he's "devastated" by what happened.
Here's his full statement:
"It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, along with quarterback Lamar Jackson, publicly had Andrews' back after the loss.
"We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," Harbaugh said while speaking to the media after the game.
During the regular season, Andrews finished with 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.
