Ravens Could Sign Former Bengals Star
The NFL is currently in the dog days of the offseason, but with training camp just around the corner, expect things to heat up again soon. By extension look for the Baltimore Ravens to make another one of their trademark late summer signings.
Over the years, the Ravens have made several veteran signings in July or August that have turned out to be great additions to the team. Last year, that player was edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks after signing in August. Cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby, who signed in July and August respectively, also provided some quality depth in the secondary.
For this year's late summer signing, Baltimore could possibly go back to the edge rusher well after not retaining Clowney. According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, former New York Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson could be a cheap, effective option for the Ravens.
"The Ravens should also be interested in Lawson after losing Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. Baltimore recorded an impressive 60 sacks last season but has yet to replace Clowney in its pass-rushing rotation," Knox writes.
A 2017 fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawson has been on an interesting journey throughout his career. He started off his career strong by posting 8.5 sacks in his rookie season, but a torn ACL the following year put a damper on his promising start. He then had 10.5 sacks over his final two seasons with the Bengals, earning him a three-year, $45 million deal from the Jets in 2021.
After his arrival in the Big Apple, Lawson's career only got stranger. He didn't play at all in 2021 due to a ruptured Achilles, but rebounded with seven sacks in 2022 while starting every game for the first time in his career.
Then last season, Lawson's usage rate bizarrely plummeted to just 101 snaps all year, partially due to injuries and partially due to the staff limiting his playing time. At least, it appears to be due to that combination of factors. He even said "I'm a football player, not a cheerleader" in October.
Unusual career arc aside, Lawson, who just turned 29 last week, could be a solid addition to the Ravens' pass rush if he still has gas in the tank. That's a big caveat, but with the Ravens' history of getting value out of late additions, it may be worth taking a flier on him.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!