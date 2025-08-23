Ravens Rookie WR Suffers Serious Injury
The Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver room took a little bit of a hit during their 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders in the preseason finale.
Ravens rookie wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who left the game with what was described as a shoulder injury, revealed he suffered a broken collarbone following the contest.
"Broken collarbone," Guillory posted to his Instagram story. "In the Lords hands."
It is a tough break for the undrafted rookie, who already had an uphill battle to make Baltimore's 53-man roster as part of a loaded room that also includes veterans Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker, Anthony Miller, Keither Kirkwood, Dayton Wade and Malik Cunningham as well as promising sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester.
However, it now looks like Guillory will now start and maybe even end the 2025 season on injured reserve.
Guillory failed to register a catch through the Ravens' first two preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys but started heating up in Washington, reeling in three of his five targets for 17 yards before going down.
The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at Idaho State, where he racked up 91 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns from 2020-22. He then transferred to Arizona State in 2023.
Over the next two years, Guillory recorded 43 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns with the Sun Devils with arguably his best performance coming in the 2024 Big 12 Championship Game, when he hauled in two touchdowns to help Arizona State clinch a spot in the College Football Playoffs with a win over Iowa State.
A native of Lewiston, Idaho, Guillory was rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 2,338 overall recruit in the 2020 class coming out of high school.
Guillory's injury is unfortunate but it makes Baltimore's job of narrowing down its roster to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit a little bit easier ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. Guillory will be the first of many Ravens wide receivers who won't be named to their initial roster.
