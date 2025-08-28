Browns Steal Ravens' 2025 Draft Pick
The Baltimore Ravens tied for the largest rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 total selections, which made it very difficult for all of them to eventually make it on the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, one of the Ravens' AFC North rivals was a benefactor of just that.
The Cleveland Browns announced they signed six players to their practice squad, one of whom is former Ravens offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger.
Dellinger, 23, was one of Baltimore's seventh-round picks in this year's draft. However, he was never able to crack the rotation of the team's top nine offensive linemen and was released in the final roster cutdown.
Instead, the Ravens went with offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Cleveland, Corey Bullock, Joseph Noteboom, Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson, Andrew Vorhees, Daniel Faalele and Ronnie Stanley.
Baltimore's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr., is also expected to return from injured reserve at some point this season, making the room even more crowded.
Dellinger has the chance to make the Ravens regret their decision to move on from him, though. The Browns seem to be going through a rebuild and if he can develop into a potential starter, Baltimore will have practically helped its division rival in that process.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman played college ball at LSU. In four seasons at LSU from 2021-24, Dellinger appeared in 43 games with 31 career starts and was a part of a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line in 2023, which is awarded annually to the best college football offensive line unit.
Dellinger got his first start as a freshman and became the full time starter in 2023, but he missed some time during the 2022 and 2024 seasons with various injuries. He earned an invite to play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
A native of Clarkston, Michigan, Dellinger was rated as a four-star recruit out of high school and committed to play college football for the LSU Tigers over offers from schools such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!