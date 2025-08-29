Third-Year Defender Named Ravens' Biggest X Factor
The Baltimore Ravens are entering this season with one of the most talented rosters in the league once again. However, not all of their players are proven and one of them could have a big impact on how far the team makes it.
Ben Solak of ESPN believes third-year linebacker Trenton Simpson is the Ravens' biggest X factor for the 2025 season.
"The Ravens entered last season with a ton of confidence in Simpson as their LB2 besides Roquan Smith. But the quality of play wasn't there, and he lost almost all of his snaps to Malik Harrison and Chris Board by the end of the season," Solak wrote.
"With another offseason to catch up to the mental aspects of the game, the Ravens are giving Simpson the reins once again. Board and Harrison left in free agency, leaving Simpson unimpeded as the starter next to Smith. Baltimore had the best defense in the league down the back half of last season, when Simpson was largely shelved. So expect opposing offenses to immediately try to attack him in space and force him to find the ball quickly. He needs to rise to the call in a big way for the Ravens to retain their form."
Baltimore selected Simpson in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he sat for the majority of his rookie year behind Smith and now Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.
Simpson took over for Queen as a starter last season, but he struggled while recording 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.
The 24-year-old is getting the nod to start once again in 2025, but it's safe to assume he'll be on a much shorter leash, especially after the Ravens added a few intriguing options to the room this offseason in veteran Jake Hummel, fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan and undrafted rookie Jay Higgins IV.
However, Baltimore still has a lot of faith in Simpson, who is coming off a strong training camp and preseason finale, during which he recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed against the Washington Commanders.
"Trenton has really made a big step this year," head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "I just feel like the way he's processing the game has been a big step. He is a guy that was an All-American running back in high school. He went to Clemson and was learning to play defense all along, came here, and I think you could see that the talent was evident, but this year, he's really taken a big step in terms of just keeping it simple."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!