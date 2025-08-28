Former Ravens LB on Contender's Radar
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith is still a free agent after being released by the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. However, he could soon be on the move.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently left the door open to a possible reunion with Smith.
"You guys know me. Anything's a possibility," Holmes said. "I don't know what's gonna happen, but the one open roster spot -- we just have one open roster spot. It's not for a specific player. It's for the player that makes the most sense for us. Whoever that player may be."
Smith, 32, began the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns but was dealt to Detroit at the trade deadline.
His best football is likely behind him, but the soon-to-be 33-year-old still proved to have some good left in him while racking up 35 tackles, nine sacks and one pass defensed last year.
In fact, Smith could still be with the Lions if it weren't for his contract. The team parted ways with him in a strictly salary cap-saving move.
Detroit is clearly keeping its options open with the start of the 2025 NFL season just one week away, but Smith will certainly be in contention for its last vacant roster spot.
"The players that make the team, make the team," Holmes said. "We don't say, 'Well, who were the first three out? Let's put them on the team.' That's not how it really works around here. We had 50 guys make the team. I think that's credit of how the level has gotten on the roster. But it does give you a lot of flexibility when you start getting into trades, claims and potential external additions."
If the Lions don't bring back Smith, the Ravens could also explore a potential reunion with him. Baltimore has already been named a landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler.
However, the Ravens do have several other intriguing options at the position in Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, David Ojabo and Adisa Isaac.
A fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Baltimore, Smith has recorded 333 tackles, 69 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 16 passes defensed in his career.
