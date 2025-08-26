Ravens Cut FB Prospect
The Baltimore Ravens placed fullback prospect Lucas Scott on waivers on Tuesday, the latest in the day's slew of necessary cuts entering the finalization of the regular season's roster.
The undrafted rookie out of Army is a likely candidate to land back into Baltimore's system, as they'll continue chopping down the majority of the young, unproven players before re-signing anyone to the team's practice squad. Those will likely start coming out on Wednesday, and Scott, having left a strong impression with the Ravens with his blocking and positional versatility, is a likely candidate to receive an invitation back with the organization.
His going to the waiver wire as opposed to getting handed a direct release keeps other teams from easily getting their hands on the prospect, with the Ravens now having several days to make up their minds before he's equally available to all.
Scott, having spent his career at Army with frequent positional changes, circled through various roles on both sides of the line on top of one year as a tight end before settling on trying to make it as a fullback, a happy medium between several of his former niches.
He'll get to maintain his presence along the offensive line should he continue trying to stick it out in Baltimore, having spent half of his collegiate career cycling between right guard and right tackle. The Ravens are one of the more fullback-friendly offenses in the league for him to potentially grow into, and they're as understanding of Scott's attributes as anyone will be.
Look no further than Patrick Ricard, arguably the Ravens' most consistent award season bet who's helped revitalize the fullback position. He's been named a Pro Bowler in five of the last six teams, and made one of the two All-Pro teams ever since the NFL started including the position back on ballots.
Ricard's made his mark with his own talent for blocking, filling in as a near-full-time offensive lineman. His presence hasn't just been instrumental in helping his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, get the best pockets he can afford, with his impact extending to make Derrick Henry's life easer after the Ravens gave their superstar one of the best rushing partners in the business.
A fullback has to be versatile to last, capable of running with or receiving a pass when the situation calls for it. Scott has the experience all across the line to fit in wherever the Ravens may need him to, and now has the chance to continue developing with the lower-level squad while the full-rostered Ravens set to get their regular season started next week.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!