Ravens Cut Six Veterans at Roster Deadline

The Baltimore Ravens won't be seeing these players on the practice squad.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban on the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban on the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are shrinking their roster from 90 players down to 53 with most players going to the waiver wire.

However, a few players were released outright given their veteran status, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Myles Gaskin

Minnesota Vikings running back Myles Gaskin during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field
Minnesota Vikings running back Myles Gaskin during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Gaskin, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington. He has played for the Dolphins (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023-24). Now, he will seek out a fifth NFL team to call his home.

D'Ernest Johnson

Baltimore Ravens running back D'Ernest Johnson runs with the ball ahead of Washington Commanders linebacker Kam Arnold
Baltimore Ravens running back D'Ernest Johnson runs with the ball ahead of Washington Commanders linebacker Kam Arnold. / Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images

Johnson, 29, went undrafted out of South Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing his last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony Miller

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anthony Miller performs a drill during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anthony Miller performs a drill during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Miller, 30, played two games last season for the Ravens after failing to appear in a game during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. He began his career as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, playing his first three seasons in the league in the Windy City. In 2021, Miller played with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Kirkwood

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Keith Kirkwood during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Keith Kirkwood during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Kirkwood has spent his entire career in the NFC South, last playing in the 2023 season. He started his life in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing his first two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021 before returning to the Big Easy in 2022 and 2023. He has 31 career appearances across six seasons.

Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Brent Urban practices at the Under Armour Performance Center
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Brent Urban practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Urban is the most experienced veteran on the list, joining the league as a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Urban played his first five seasons with the Ravens, including starting all 16 games for Baltimore in the 2018 season. After playing with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020, followed by a year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Urban returned to the Ravens from 2022-24.

Now, his second stint with the Ravens is over and he'll look to join a new team.

Thomas Graham

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commander wide receiver Tay Martin
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commander wide receiver Tay Martin / Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images

Graham has 12 career appearances, including four games with the Chicago Bears in 2021, seven games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and one game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

