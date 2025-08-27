Ravens Cut Six Veterans at Roster Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens are shrinking their roster from 90 players down to 53 with most players going to the waiver wire.
However, a few players were released outright given their veteran status, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Myles Gaskin
Gaskin, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington. He has played for the Dolphins (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023-24). Now, he will seek out a fifth NFL team to call his home.
D'Ernest Johnson
Johnson, 29, went undrafted out of South Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing his last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Anthony Miller
Miller, 30, played two games last season for the Ravens after failing to appear in a game during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. He began his career as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, playing his first three seasons in the league in the Windy City. In 2021, Miller played with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Keith Kirkwood
Kirkwood has spent his entire career in the NFC South, last playing in the 2023 season. He started his life in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing his first two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021 before returning to the Big Easy in 2022 and 2023. He has 31 career appearances across six seasons.
Brent Urban
Urban is the most experienced veteran on the list, joining the league as a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Urban played his first five seasons with the Ravens, including starting all 16 games for Baltimore in the 2018 season. After playing with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020, followed by a year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Urban returned to the Ravens from 2022-24.
Now, his second stint with the Ravens is over and he'll look to join a new team.
Thomas Graham
Graham has 12 career appearances, including four games with the Chicago Bears in 2021, seven games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and one game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
