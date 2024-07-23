Ravens LB Predicted to Have Breakout Season
It's hard to think of any NFL player that has had worse injury luck over the past few years than Baltimore Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo.
Coming out of Michigan in 2022, Ojabo was considered a possible first-round pick before tearing his Achilles at his pro day. He landed with the Ravens in the middle of the second round (No. 45 overall), and understandably missed most of his rookie recovering from his injury. Last season provided more hope, but unfortunately, he suffered season-ending leg injuries in only Week 3, once again robbing him of most of the season.
With just five games in two seasons, Ojabo remains a complete wild card on defense. For fellow edge rusher and longtime friend Odafe Oweh, Ojabo's breakout performance is inevitable.
"He's ready," Oweh told reporters Monday. "He's just waiting to show you guys all when it's sharpened and ready. I have complete faith in him. He's a guy who just wants everything to be together before he shows you. He's going to be ready, trust me. He looks good. Real good."
If anyone on the Ravens knows Ojabo, it's Oweh. The two edge rushers were high school teammates at Blair Academy in New Jersey, and their reunion in Baltimore was a joyous occasion for both players. Oweh is looking for a breakout season of his own, as the former first-round pick has just 13 sacks in three seasons, so they're in the same boat there as well.
As both players look to prove themselves this season, they're putting in the work to prepare for the year ahead. Ojabo and Oweh joined defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Tavius Robinson for a trip to Atlanta to work with pass rush specialist Dez Walker (not to be confused with rookie receiver Devontez "Tez" Walker). Madubuike had an outstanding 13-sack season after working with Walker last summer, which motivated his teammates to join him this time.
"It was good work," Oweh said. "It was hot, really hot. I feel like that is going to prepare us for the weeks ahead."
