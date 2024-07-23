Stephen A. Smith Blasts Ravens' John Harbaugh
The discourse surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just never ends.
On Sunday, the first day of Ravens training camp, head coach John Harbaugh gave a passionate defense of his quarterback. In his nearly three-minute long diatribe, Harbaugh took aim at those who unfairly criticize the two-time MVP, and added that the team's vision for Jackson is to become "the greatest quarterback to ever play."
"There's a lot of great things said about Lamar – but there's a lot of stuff that's said that you have to just scratch your head about and wonder what's that person's even thinking? But we take it personally. ... He's still growing, he's got a growth mindset, [and] he's going to get better and better, no doubt. But what does he have to do to prove himself to some people, right?
Of course, that quote was bound to draw attention, and that unfortunately includes the attention of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. On Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith responded to Harbaugh's comments with a lengthy rant of his own.
“Well, first of all, I would appreciate if he didn’t make up narratives,” Smith said. “Because what he was saying was a lie. And No. 2, I’d like for him to look in the mirror. I respect the hell out of John Harbaugh. I think he’s a great coach. He’s a Super Bowl champion. He’s an elite coach in the National Football League. But he’s also somebody known for being incredibly honest. Respectfully, Coach Harbaugh, what the hell are you talking about? What is this critique and criticism of Lamar Jackson? Where is it coming from?
“There’s only one (criticism). You haven’t been to a Super Bowl. You haven’t won a Super Bowl championship."
Well for starters, Smith is responsible for some of the criticism Harbaugh is referring to, calling Jackson's performance in the AFC Championship Game a "choke job" earlier this year. Smith is far from the only one making such comments, but he's definitely one of the loudest.
Yes, Jackson's postseason performances leave something to be desired, but critics use several other points against him fair or not. For Smith to act like those criticisms don't exist is just disingenuine, but that's nothing new for him.
