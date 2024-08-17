Ravens' Justin Tucker Shares Lesson From Tom Brady
At this point, it's hard to argue that Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker isn't the greatest kicker to ever play.
Tucker, 35, has a long list of accolades to his name, including seven Pro Bowl appearances, eight All-Pro selections (five first-team, three second-team) and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade team. He holds the record for both the highest career field goal percentage at 90.2, and the longest field goal, a 66-yard game winner against the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Despite all his accomplishments, Tucker refuses to let pride be his downfall. The GOAT kicker remains very humble and appreciative of his teammates, taking a pointer from the definitive NFL GOAT: Tom Brady.
"I think I've seen Tom Brady talk about the undisputed 'GOAT' of our game," Tucker said Thursday. "I remember him being asked, 'What's it like to be the 'GOAT?' What's it like to be the best ever?' It struck me that the first thing he pointed to was everybody else around him.
"He talked about how he played with championship defenses, he played with championship pass catchers, championship-caliber [offensive] linemen keeping him healthy and keeping him safe, so he could deliver the ball, championship coaching staffs developing him and the players around him, so that's a very long way of saying that any level of success that I have experienced – sure, I do take pride in putting in the work every single day – but I'm around excellent people all the time."
Even now, Tucker is still pushing his limits. The legendary kicker miraculously hit a 68-yard field goal, and while there was some confusion over whether or not he made it, he knew right away that it went through the uprights.
Last year, Tucker only made one of five attempts from 50+ yards away, very uncharacteristic of him. While he's not explicity loooking to kick more long field goals, he fully intends to walk off the field with three points each time he comes out.
"I just plan on being ready to go and ready to put the ball through the uprights, any place, anytime, whenever 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh] send me out there, it's for a reason – to come back with three points," Tucker said.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!