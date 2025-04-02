Ravens WR Could Beat Former Team in 2025
The Baltimore Ravens signed All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last month away from the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Hopkins inked a one-year deal worth $5 million in hopes of continuing to contend in the AFC playoff race.
Hopkins was with the Tennessee Titans at the beginning of last season, but he was traded in October to the Chiefs, where he was able to help the team reach Super Bowl LIX. Hopkins scored a touchdown for the Chiefs in the game, but they ultimately fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now with his new team, Hopkins will be able to hand the Chiefs another loss.
"The Ravens have gone on their annual quest to add wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson, landing on DeAndre Hopkins in free agency," NFL.com contributor Adam Rank writes.
"Last season, Hopkins played for the Titans and Chiefs, who traded for him after Rashee Rice's season-ending injury. Well, played for feels generous, because the Chiefs didn't really target Hopkins an awful lot (59 targets, 41 receptions and 437 yards in 10 regular-season games). Hopkins to the Ravens can still draw a headline, and the 32-year-old did top 1,000 receiving yards with seven receiving TDs with the Titans in 2023, but it's been a while since Hopkins really put up some serious numbers. The days of D-Hop taking over games feel like they came and went eons ago. Maybe this tilt against his recent former team will motivate him."
The Chiefs and Ravens have formed quite a rivalry within the last few years as the two sides have been in the thick of things at the top of the AFC hierarchy.
The Chiefs are still the big brother, but maybe the Ravens can get one up on Kansas City with Hopkins now in the fold.
