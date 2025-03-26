Ravens Address Present and Future in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens have addressed a few needs in free agency, more so on the offensive side of the ball.
They took care of their own at the start, agreeing to a three-year extension with star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, which could keep the 2016 first-round pick with the Ravens for the rest of his career.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine praised the Ravens for taking care of Stanley early in free agency.
"Retaining Ronnie Stanley was the Ravens' biggest win of the offseason thus far. Bringing back the 30-year-old on a team-friendly deal keeps left tackle from becoming a major need. It also maintains some continuity after replacing three starters on the offensive line last season," Ballentine writes.
The Ravens also ventured out to the outside free agents, specifically wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who started last season with the Tennessee Titans before a midseason trade to the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Hopkins and the Chiefs fell short of a championship, but the former All-Pro receiver now has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl once again with the Ravens, even if it is just for this season.
"External addition DeAndre Hopkins gives Lamar Jackson a big-bodied ball-winner on the outside, but it doesn't do too much for the long-term picture. The 33-year-old is likely a one-year bridge player in Baltimore," Ballentine writes.
Hopkins signed a one-year deal, and given his age and Zay Flowers' upcoming extension, it's unlikely for the marriage to last beyond the 2025 season.
However, adding Hopkins gives the Ravens another dimension and a mentor for some of the younger players, including Flowers, Devontez Walker and whichever rookies come in the building after the NFL Draft.
Overall, the Ravens are looking at the immediate future, but also beyond 2025, and that's the sign of a healthy organization.
