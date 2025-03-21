Ravens WR Move Continues to Earn Praise
Aside from re-signing star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, the Baltimore Ravens have largely stuck to smaller signings in free agency. In some cases, though, less is more.
For instance, the Ravens' signing of free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins already looks like a great move. While Hopkins is coming off a down season in which he had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns, he is still one of the best receivers and should fit well as the Ravens' No. 3 receiver.
The Ravens have already received plenty of praise for the Hopkins signing, with Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron being the latest to do so.
"Giving Lamar Jackson another dynamic target was a savvy move from general manager Eric DeCosta," Cameron wrote. "Although Hopkins’ prime is in the rearview as he enters his age-33 season, he is still a reliable weapon coming off a 78.1 PFF receiving grade during his time in Kansas City last season. The reliable veteran offers the size and playmaking ability on the outside that Baltimore's offense needed to better complement the skill sets of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman."
What makes the Hopkins deal even better is how little it cost the Ravens. For a one-year deal, $5 million fully guaranteed deal that can go up to $6 million with incentives, a veteran wideout with some gas left in the tank like Hopkins is a steal. He was projected to earn much more than that, but the Ravens managed to get him on the cheap.
Cameron also listed every team's worst moves in the same article, but was unable to find one for Baltimore. Another example of how less is more, albeit in a different way.
"Even without significant spending power this free-agent cycle, the Ravens managed to take a measured approach to delving out contracts and still made a notable splash, adding key contributors at two of their projected biggest positional needs this offseason," Cameron wrote.
The Ravens' offseason work is obviously not done, but they should be happy with their moves thus far, especially the Hopkins signing.
