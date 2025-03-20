Ravens Fix Looming Defensive Issue in Latest Mock NFL Draft
While the Baltimore Ravens don't have many needs, they could absolutely use some depth at multiple positions.
One of those positions, or more accurately, one of those position groups is the defensive line, where Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington form a strong trio. With Michael Pierce retiring last week and Brent Urban remaining a free agent, however, they're very thin up front.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes they could fix that issue in next month's NFL Draft, predicting them to select Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at No. 27 overall in his latest mock.
"Harmon is ultra disruptive," Jeremiah wrote. "He plays with outstanding effort and a motor that would be appreciated in Baltimore."
A Detroit native who began his career at Michigan State, Harmon quickly became a star throughout his one year at Oregon. He had 45 total tackles and five sacks in 13 games to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Stats don't tell the full story, however. Jeremiah also heaped praise on Harmon in a recent prospect ranking, where he had him at No. 26.
"Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts," Jeremiah wrote. "As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective.
"Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait."
The Ravens were already the league's best rushing defense by a significant margin, allowing just 80.1 yards per game. They also ranked second in the league with 54 sacks last season.
Harmon, one of the best defensive line prospects in this class, can help improve in both facets.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!