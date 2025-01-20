Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Share Heartwarming Moment
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a special moment with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson following the AFC Divisional.
After Allen took the final kneel down to seal the 27-25 win over the Ravens, he immediately ran over the Baltimore sideline and hugged Jackson, as the two shared a laugh.
Take a look:
Allen's respect for Jackson was certainly reflected in his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS.
"I just got so much respect and love for him, the way he plays the game," Allen said. "He's a true competitor. He's a true football player. One of the greatest ever to step on the football field, so nothing but love."
Jackson had some interesting yet appropriate comments about Allen leading up to the game, saying that he wasn't trying to be friends with Allen while they continue to compete as two of the best quarterbacks in the league.
"When we're older, we'll probably laugh about it, but right now, it's serious," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not laughing with you."
"I have probably seen Josh [Allen] early on in our career going to certain events around the Super Bowl time and stuff like that, but in the offseason, I don't really chill with people [in] the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don't get me wrong, there's no problem or nothing like that, but we're competing with each other. I'm trying to beat you; I'm not trying to be your friend."
Jackson finished the loss 18 of 25 passing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added six carries for 39 yards but lost a fumble in the second quarter that eventually led to a Bills touchdown. Meanwhile, Allen went 16 of 22 passing for 127 yards along with 10 carries for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bills will now head to the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs while the Ravens will look toward offseason moves and the 2025 NFL Draft.
