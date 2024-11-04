Ravens Defense Adds Building Block With Win
It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens' defense has taken it on the chin this season, and for a reason.
Halfway through the season, the Ravens rank dead last in passing defense, 21st in total defense and 23rd in scoring defense. That would be disappointing for any defense, but especially for one with as much talent as Baltimore's. A 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27 was the low point, as the Ravens allowed over 400 yards to one of the worst offenses in the league, one that featured a new starting quarterback and play-caller.
Just when everything looked bleak, though, the defense bounced back in a big way. In Sunday's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens' defense sacked Bo Nix four times, forced an interception, stopped four of five fourth-down attempts and limited the Broncos to just one touchdown on four trips to the red zone.
It wasn't a perfect performance, and they'd like to tighten up in certain key areas, but the Ravens believe this is a game they can build on going forward.
"I thought the red zone defense was amazing," head coach John Harbaugh said postgame. "I thought they did a great job in coverage. I thought our coverage did a great job the whole game. [Nix is] a really dangerous quarterback, as you all saw. He's really hard to get down in the pocket. He was running around doing some things, and I thought our pass rush did a really nice job, especially in the red zone, of not letting them run out of there and score [on their] scrambling.
"Kudos to the defense. Kudos to [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr]. Kudos to all the coaches and the players. But you know what – Thursday night is right around the corner."
The biggest difference between this week and last? The relative lack of unforced errors. Last week, the Ravens shot themselves in the foot repeatedly with dropped interceptions, penalties, an inability to get off the field and more. This week, though, they largely cleaned all that up, and it made a world of difference.
"I'd just say we had swagger today," linebacker Trenton Simpson said. "I feel like everybody celebrated. You saw when Ar'Darius [Washington] had the interception, everybody was excited. This is a team, and as a defense, I feel like just everybody coming together and being excited for each other allows it to be more contagious. When everybody makes a play, everybody is excited. I feel like today was a great display of what the future looks like this season for this team – offense, defense and special teams."
Denver's offense isn't a pushover, but Baltimore's defense will face a tougher test when it faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. If the Ravens can shut down Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and co., then they may truly be back.
