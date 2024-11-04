Ravens Dominate in Every Aspect vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens are nearly unbeatable when they're at their best, as was the case on Sunday.
Hosting a surprising Denver Broncos team, the Ravens showed no mercy in a 41-10 blowout in front of the home crowd. Offensively, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers all had fantastic performances against a very solid defense. Defensively, the much-maligned unit finally tightened up and made life difficult for Bo Nix and co.
All together, it's hard to ask for a more complete performance than this one.
"Guys were ready to play, and we played our best complete game of the season so far, I would say, as a team, and I'm proud of the guys for that – guys like Derrick Henry [and] Lamar Jackson," head coach John Harbaugh said postgame. "Our defense stepped up and played really well. We had the situation after the first drive [where] we got the turnover [then] were backed up with a sack, [and we] punted it down to the 2-yard line; [we] ended up getting the stop and ended up scoring seven straight times after that. [I'm] really proud of the guys for the way they played.
The offense has been rolling without much issue for weeks, but for the defense, a game like this was sorely needed. As previously mentioned, the Ravens' defense has struggled throughout the season, and last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns was a particularly rough showing. So, a performance like this is a big confidence booster.
"We have a standard here, and we weren't on that standard in previous games, and I felt like this was our most complete game," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "As I said earlier in the week to our local media, 'See you on Sunday. We keep the receipts.' That's what it was, but we're only just getting started to who we actually are."
There's no time to rest, though, as next up, the Ravens host the rival Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Ravens escaped by the skin of their teeth in a 41-38 overtime win. Going into this game, both teams feel like they have something to prove.
"That's part of our job, being able to show up week-in and week-out and do your job to the best of your ability," Smith said. "And hey, Cincinnati, there's a sour taste in our mouth from the last game, and I'm sure they feel the same exact way, so it's about going out there, imposing our will [and] playing our brand of football for four complete quarters, and we will do that next Thursday, so it's going to be great. Everybody came out, so I'm excited about the outcome of this game, and then looking forward to next week."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!